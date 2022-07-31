Grey’s Anatomy season 19 spoilers: Star hypes up premiere!

While Grey’s Anatomy season 19 has yet to begin filming, the cast has already had an opportunity to see the premiere script! While they can’t give too much away, it does at least seem like this first episode is going to be a mix of old and new.

In a new post on Twitter, series regular Caterina Scorsone (Amelia) had the following to say about the first episode and what to be excited for:

Memorizing lines for #1901. It’s here. There will be updates. The classic cast is ready and revving. The new cast additions are exciting and gorgeous. Inside and out. Here we go.

Some of the additions for the season include the likes of Adelaide Kane (Reign) and Glee / Shadowhunters vet Harry Shum Jr. — in general, there are several new surgical residents that will help to re-shape the roster of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Bringing in new characters like this is an essential part of the series’ DNA, and it is probably even more important for the story based on the season 18 finale. Remember, in that episode Bailey got some not-so-great news as she realized that the program was going to be shut down and forced to start from scratch — this was a huge component in her quitting her job, and we’re left to wonder how big of a part of the premiere she’s going to be.

Chandra Wilson in general is one of three longtime cast members we’re concerned about entering the premiere, as the list also includes Kevin McKidd (Owen) and Kim Raver (Teddy). We’re hoping to see all of them at some point, but we wouldn’t be shocked if they aren’t around right away.

Unfortunately, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will not be premiering until October, but you can go ahead and head over here to learn more about all of the new characters.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

