Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Paranoia sets in (day 26)

It’s the start of a new day within the Big Brother 24 house, and this one could be entertaining for multiple reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that the Veto Ceremony is coming up tomorrow!

So what is going to happen with it? Well, it feels pretty clear that Kyle is going to Veto Indy & Alyssa from the block, which means that Nicole & Taylor will go up as replacement nominees. For those wondering, Daniel & Kyle won it together, but you saw last week that both of them got necklaces. It wasn’t as though they shared a necklace. From what we’ve heard yesterday, Kyle doesn’t need Daniel to sign off on him using a Veto. He can just do it. (We haven’t heard anything about Daniel then being able to Veto the next replacement nominee, so get that out of your head.)

We anticipate that today is going to be spent watching Daniel try his best to “mastermind” some sort of scenario where either the Veto isn’t used, or Nicole 100% has the numbers over Taylor. It was interesting hearing her desperately try to blame Ameerah last night for some of her shortcomings within the game, mostly because her current spot in the house is 100% her own fault. She is responsible for the decisions that got her in this place, from her alliances to her attitude towards other people. She had a solid first week and then threw everything down the toilet.

Now, The Leftovers remain firmly in control, and we don’t anticipate that changing for now. It is interesting noting that Michael would prefer the Veto not be used (he has a decent game relationship with Nicole), but there aren’t any plans to force the issue. He realizes that he can’t put himself on an island, but Michael is in general a player to watch over the next several weeks. We do think he will eventually be the unraveling of the Leftovers, as he realizes that Kyle, Monte, Joseph, and Turner are all closer to each other than they are to him. His final three is himself, Taylor, and Brittany.

What do you think is going to happen today in the Big Brother 24 house?

