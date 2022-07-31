Riverdale season 7 premiere date hopes for KJ Apa, cast

Following tonight’s big finale on The CW, do you want to see the Riverdale season 7 premiere date? Let’s just say we’ve got news within…

So where do we start? Well, let’s go ahead and remind you that there WILL be another batch of episodes coming to the network. Unfortunately, it’s also going to be the final one. Even before it was confirmed, we thought that season 7 was more than likely going to be the end of the road. After all, we’re talking about a show that has slowly lost viewers over the past several years, and we’ve also felt like the cast was ready to move on to do some other things as well. Seven seasons is still a fantastic run for a primetime show in 2022, and it’s nothing to be ashamed of — especially when you think about how many shows the network DID cancel earlier this year.

The unfortunate news is that if you want to see KJ Apa and the rest of the cast back soon, you’re going to be disappointed. Riverdale is not on the fall schedule, and for now, we tend to think that it will be back at some point from January to March. It could get a long run without a lot of hiatuses — at least if the network wants it on the air from January until May.

Thanks in part to the series getting that final-season order in advance, we tend to think the writers are going to spend a LOT of time working to figure out what they want to do to give all of the main characters closure. We’re sure that the remaining episodes will nod back to the origins of this story, while also establishing some element of closure along the way.

