Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 photo reveals more Gene

While we know that Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 could feature Walt and Jesse in some form, it’s also going to highlight Gene. After all, we’ve got photographic proof of that above!

This image is one of just a tiny few released for “Breaking Bad,” and in case you didn’t know that is the actual title for this episode. Why name it that? Sure, it could just be a reference to Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, but we tend to think that it’s something more than that.

Be sure to watch our new Better Call Saul review! If you look below, you can see what we thought about “Nippy” from start to finish. Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more discussion.

Ultimately, we could easily see this story being about Gene truly embracing a dark side as he does whatever he needs to in order to protect himself. It seemed as though he reached an agreement with Jeff at the end of this past episode, but what if that is not the case? Would he have to do something more to ensure his safety? We do get a good sense that this episode will feature at least some sort of twist that complicates Jimmy McGill’s life in the future like never before.

As for how Walt and Jesse will be woven into this, we wonder if some flashbacks will simply allow us to better understand his relationship with the two; or, maybe there are some surprising parallels between his current situation and what we’ve seen in the past with Saul. The only thing we feel certain about is that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould 100% took their time bringing these Breaking Bad characters onto the show; now that they’ve done it, there has to be a really specific reason.

Related – Be sure to get some more Better Call Saul news right now

What do you most want to see on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11?

Is there anything in particular you are hoping to check out? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







