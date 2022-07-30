Ghosts season 2 video: Can Jay actually see ghosts now?

As we prepare for Ghosts season 2 on CBS this fall, one of the main question marks is very much tied to Jay. Can the character actually see ghosts now?

The events of the season 1 finale (most notably the character’s fall) set the stage for a slight change in the show’s paradigm and honestly, it’s one we needed. That is no offense to the season 1 premise at all, as we had an absolutely delightful network-TV comedy that should have received more attention at the Primetime Emmy Awards. It is just necessarily for every show to evolve from one season to the next, and this is a way to set things apart.

If you look below, you can see a new sizzle reel that serves a couple of different purposes — not only does it tie together the events of season 1, but it also offers up a small tease for what’s coming up. There’s one line from Jay close to the end of it that makes us think he may actually be able to see everyone in Woodstone Manor now, and that would be a perfect introduction to a lot of antics moving forward.

In general, the premise for season 2 feels super-solid. We could have a chance to see a bed-and-breakfast where newcomers could end up being in one of the most gloriously chaotic situations possible. We’re expecting some laughter, but also a few more surprises. Despite having a pretty large cast for a network TV comedy, Ghosts did a good job giving everyone their moments in season 1, and we absolutely imagine that this is going to continue to be the case moving forward.

Just in case you haven’t gotten on board the show yet, now’s the time — you do still have a while until the story is back in late September!

