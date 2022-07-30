Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date: Does filming hold any clues?

Are we getting pretty close to a Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date announce at HBO Max? As of right now, it’s starting to feel like it!

Often, one of the things that networks and streaming services use as determinations for premiere-date announcements are where a show is in production at any given moment in time. For now, we can tell you that production on season 2 is close to complete. We’re not there as of yet, but it very much in the home stretch and that should be encouraging for all of you eagle-eyed fans hoping for something more in the near future here.

It feels almost like a given that new episodes are going to launch later this year and before the end of the summer, we imagine that some sort of date will be revealed — even if it’s not an exact one, we can envision an approximation coming out. The big question mark to us is how the episodes will be rolled out since season 1 did a little bit of everything. We had the multi-episode premiere, just as we also had some weekly releases before some of the final episodes were released as a chunk.

While we understand that there’s some benefit to putting most of the season out there in one shot, we’d be surprised if HBO Max does that this go-around. The recent releases of The Flight Attendant and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin probably give more of a clue as to what the streamer is going to do; we envision that they will release more than one episode on the premiere date and then after that, shift over to a weekly model.

More so than anything else, though, we just want some details — and for those to come out in the reasonably-near future.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to a Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date at HBO Max?

