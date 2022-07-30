Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is August the month for news?

In just two days we’ll be into the month of August — is it going to be a good month when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date news?

At this point, one thing feels very much clear: The folks at Apple TV+ are absolutely taking their time when it comes to figuring out when to bring the show back. All indications are that it will be on the air this fall and yet, they’ve still hesitated with giving us a premiere month, let alone a day.

However, there is a pretty good chance that could change next month, and there are a few different reasons for it. The show is inching closer to the end of production, and that means the streaming service will be less concerned over filming delays. Also, we think they’d like to get a date out there for better marketing during the Emmys and typically, streaming shows like to announce their return dates at least a couple of months before the premiere. If Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast come back in October, this could be the perfect time to get some more news out there.

As to how Apple will announce the date, that remains to be seen. They could just reveal a traditional trailer to go along with it, but we know that they’ve created some fun supplemental content over the years on social media. We wouldn’t be shocked if they revealed the date in some mock press conference or something else of this nature featuring the core characters; it would be fun, such a mock press conference featuring Ted. Or, it could just be a compilation of past moments from the first two seasons.

Do we want to see premiere date news alongside an official trailer? 100% yes but for now, we’re just going to be happy knowing when the show is back. One step at a time, right?

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

