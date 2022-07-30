Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A look to the far future

The enthusiasm around a Euphoria season 3 premiere date is going to be one of those things that lasts for a long time. It almost has to, given that we are well over a year away from Zendaya and the rest of the cast coming back on HBO.

At present, there is zero evidence out there that the next season will be ready next summer; heck, it’d be a miracle in our eyes if it is ready to go in the fall. Early indications are that a winter 2024 release is far more likely. With that in mind, the only sort of information we expect over the next several months are some (mild) story teases, and maybe an indication when production actually begins. We know that some cast members are working on other things right now — take Sydney Sweeney and Madame Web.

So what months would we say to watch out for when it comes to big information on the show’s future? Go ahead and look towards September, October, and November of next year. We tend to imagine that there could be either teasers or a full-on premiere date announcement at that time. If we don’t get that, there’s at least a chance that we could get an approximate window as to when the show could be back.

There is also one other announcement that we would keep our eyes peeled for amidst everything here: Whether or not season 3 is going to be the final season over at HBO. While it may sound silly for a series this successful to end so soon, we don’t get the indication that anyone involved wants to drag this story out forever. Also, you can’t continue to have older actors playing high-school students forever.

