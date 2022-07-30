Loot season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before the finale

Want to learn a little bit more news about Loot season 1 episode 9? There are a couple of things to note here from the get-go. First and foremost, it’s the notion that the season finale is right around the corner! The Maya Rudolph series has generated a lot of laughs so far, and also had some pretty meaningful things to say about both wealth and giving in this country. We love that this show exists, especially since we’ve seen almost nothing like it over the years.

We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here — let’s talk specifically about what lies ahead on Friday. The title here is “Cahoga Lake,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of precisely what lies ahead:

The Wells Foundation team receives exciting news from both Molly and Sofia. Nicholas gets a new opportunity.

Is there a downside to this “exciting news”? Even with a comedy, we’ll be the first to admit that we’re almost always waiting for another shoe to drop.

One other thing that you don’t have to worried about through the rest of this season is whether or not we’re nearing the end of the road. Loot has already been renewed for another season and with that in mind, any cliffhanger in the finale should not come with any concern. (We can’t even say for sure that there will be a cliffhanger.)

If for whatever reason that you haven’t started watching this show yet, now is your chance! It goes without saying that Maya is 100% hilarious, but there’s also so much heart in here. Apple TV+ is really started to be a go-to spot for great comedies; sure, Ted Lasso is amazing, but there are other programs that it is bringing to the table at the same exact time.

