Severance season 2 premiere date: Will Apple narrow it down?

Over the next few weeks, we do have a feeling that some more great news is going to be coming out in regards to Severance season 2 — and of course, we’re excited for that! This is a show with so much to offer when it comes to its concept, and there are a LOT of questions that still need to be answered.

So will any of these reveals include a premiere date … or something close to it? At the moment, it at least feels like a good subject of conversation.

We should point out that until production actually begins on the new season, it is going to be hard for the folks at Apple TV+ to specify anything. The last thing that any network or streaming service wants to do is announce some sort of premiere date too early. Why is that? The legitimate fear that they will have to change it later. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if there is a specific premiere date revealed at any point this year!

What seems a little more likely, however, is that we could get some news when it comes to a premiere month or at least season — thinks spring or summer. We could see news on that coming out before the end of the year. It’s a foregone conclusion that Adam Scott and the rest of the cast will not be back later this year, mostly because there is no time to have that happen and have the overall quality of the show remain the same. Where things get a little more interesting, however, is when 2023 kicks off and there are bigger decisions for Apple to make. Can they get season 2 ready by May? If they want Severance to be a part of the Emmy conversation in the new year, that is going to be necessary.

