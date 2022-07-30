Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Our big hiatus-related fear

We know that a Squid Game season 2 is coming to Netflix; however, we also know that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see it.

So how long are we talking about here? It’s probably going to be a year before we hear anything too substantial on the new season, and we don’t imagine that it is going to premiere until 2024. We don’t think that the long hiatus is going to be hurting viewership at all, but there could be some other consequences that aren’t always present with other shows.

Let’s have a chat about exploitation, shall we? This is a series particularly vulnerable to that in a number of ways, with the biggest one being just how enormously successful the first season was. Anytime there is a situation where something like that happens, people are going to try to replicate it. We have a feeling that some knock-off shows and concepts are going to surface from now until whenever season 2 premieres, and that’s without even getting into some of the other issues at hand here.

To be specific, we have serious concerns about what the planned unscripted Squid Game at Netflix is going to do to the overall brand. Why would the streaming service even consider a reality show based on this concept? It seems to go against the very message of the show. We just hope that this, or any other adjacent idea to Squid Game, doesn’t make the second season any less exciting whenever it does premiere — which probably will not be for a good while.

