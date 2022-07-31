Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: First look!

Next weekend on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 8 — otherwise known as the big finale! Want to know more about it now?

The first thing that we really should note within this piece is that for now, this is being billed as the season and not series finale. There is still a chance that more of this story could be coming down the road. We can go ahead and tell you that the writers are certainly planning to end of this story on a fairly intriguing note. The title for this episode is “To Death We Must Stoop,” and this is going to be an opportunity to really dive more into some of the big questions that the title character has about the future. Could she be a worthy leader?

For a few more details all about this, go ahead and check out the full Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

The king is sick and the court that made an enemy of Catholics now face the possibility of being ruled by one as Mary rides to Whitehall. Mary and Elizabeth are briefly reunited in their love for their sick brother but Edward is distraught that his legacy of a Protestant England dies with him if Mary succeeds to the throne. Elizabeth watches as court breaks old loyalties and forms new alliances with every man desperately scrambling to survive what may be coming. That is until Elizabeth is approached with the proposition: if England is to see its first woman on the throne, why should it not be her?

Given that so much of this show is an origin story, it makes all of the sense in the world for things to end this way. In the event that there is no second season down the road, you want to feel like the whole journey has been worthwhile — this is a perfect opportunity to do just that.

