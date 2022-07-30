P-Valley season 3 renewal: Will it come before season 2 finale?

There are only three episodes remaining on P-Valley season 2 — so where in the world is Starz when it comes to a season 3?

On paper, this feels like the sort of show that the premium cable network would want to greenlight in a heartbeat. There are a number of things to remember here. First and foremost, the fact that the show is critically acclaimed and has a dedicated audience. Also, it is a celebration of diverse voices; there is almost nothing else on the air that touches on the specific stories and people that P-Valley does. This feels like the sort of show that should have at least two more seasons, let alone one.

Are we still confident that a renewal is coming? Absolutely, but the network has chosen to take their time figuring this out. Maybe they are still monitoring the show’s viewership; or, it is possible that they just are waiting for a big announcement to be made later?

The #1 thing that we’re hoping for is that, at the very least, some sort of announcement is made by the time we get around to the finale. It doesn’t seem like there is any intrinsic value in waiting later than that, largely because it’s just going to leave everyone anxious and unsure as to where things will be going from there. In announcing more episodes before the finale, you are at least putting us in a spot as viewers where we can sit around and wonder more about what’s going to happen story-wise, as opposed to whether or not the show is coming back.

Remember that you’re going to be seeing season 2 episode 8 at midnight on the Starz app! Meanwhile, the show will be on the linear network Sunday night.

