The Chi season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Kevin feels the pressure

As we get ourselves prepared for The Chi season 5 episode 7 on Showtime this coming week, we need to talk about Kevin. Seriously. We want to talk about Kevin, as he’s got one of our favorite storylines of the entire season.

We’ll admit that we’re partially biased towards this as an avid video-gamer, especially when there aren’t many stories about professional gaming woven into any premium-cable series. There’s just a lot that this one is bringing to the table, especially when you look at both the passion and pressure that goes into it. If you play games on the regular (especially if you are Kevin’s age), this is probably the sort of thing that you dream of doing for a career. However, when it happens, it probably stops feeling a little less fun. There’s so much more riding on it!

In the promo for episode 7 that aired after this weekend’s episode on the app, you can see Kevin preparing himself for a potential $25,000 prize. That’s incredible — it is the sort of wealth that doesn’t come easy on the South Side, especially for a single event. Yet, there’s so much stress that could come about because of this. We don’t envision this storyline wrapping in this episode, but we’re beyond curious to see where it goes.

As for what else is happening next, the preview does mention Kiesha struggling to balance out everything in her life. Meanwhile, Emmett contends with Tiff’s reaction as she processes the news about him and Kiesha. There’s going to be a lot of drama in the immediate future; that much seems abundantly clear based on where we are at this particular moment in time. There are four more episodes to go this season, so prepare for a few more revelations as we inch ever closer to the finale.

