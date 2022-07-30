Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11: Huge Walt, Jesse hint!

Are Walt and Jesse finally going to be appearing on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11? For those out there hoping for this, we’ve got more evidence than ever of it happening.

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, Monday’s new episode is going to be titled “Breaking Bad.” That is significant largely in that Saul’s introduction on the Breaking Bad show came in an episode titled “Better Call Saul.” Now, it looks like the role is officially reversed, and the “Breaking Bad” episode is when Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be making their debut.

Yesterday at the Albuquerque Convention Center, there was a grand unveiling of Walt / Jesse statues, effectively a reminder that this whole universe put the area on the national map more than ever. The two actors were in attendance alongside Vince Gilligan, who had the following not-so-cryptic tease to share per Entertainment Weekly:

“Spoiler alert, everybody. You’re hearing it first; no one else knows this yet. This coming Monday night, if you happen to be watching the AMC network — and thanks to them as well — you might just see these two on the next Better Call Saul.”

We have said this before, but it is absolutely worth repeating: We don’t think we’re just going rehash scenes with Walt and Jesse from the original show. Whatever is planned here by Gilligan and Peter Gould should be significant to Jimmy’s journey and somewhat surprising. Personally, we hope that it’s a little more substantial than the cameo that we got from Cranston during El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

