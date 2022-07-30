Barry season 4 filming ramps up! Premiere date hopes

For everyone out there excited already about Barry season 4, let’s just say that we have great news to share. Filming is going to be starting up on the show sooner rather than later!

In a post on Twitter on Friday, the always-fantastic Henry Winkler shared an absolutely delightful photo confirming that rehearsals have begun for the upcoming season! We anticipate filming will kick off shortly and after that, we’re going to better map out the road to the premiere.

We know already that this is going to be a challenging and pretty-ambitious season. How can it not be when (season 3 finale spoilers ahead!) Barry was set up by Gene? The final moments of the end of last season still stick with us, and Bill Hader in particular has shown to be just as good of a dramatic actor as a comedic one. We know that he’s putting his all into this season creatively, and is planning to direct a number of episodes in addition to starring on the show on-screen.

If filming is truly going to ramp up next month, our expectation is that the new season will probably be available on HBO at some point in the spring. Executive Casey Bloys has already stated that he plans to have the show in contention for the 2023 Emmys, and being on come March or April would render that possible. This also allows it so that Hader and the rest of the team have time to perfect the show. Given how high the bar is on Barry after three seasons, it absolutely is not something to be rushed. We just hope that it is every bit as creative (and shocking!) as we have seen so far. We never expected this world to be so deep when we first dove into the premiere.

First day of Rehearsal 4 th season BARRY ⁦@hbo_barry⁩ HAPPY pic.twitter.com/9UwM9eJOVm — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 29, 2022

