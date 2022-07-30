Is Saturday Night Live back on NBC … finally? Are we at the end of this dreadful hiatus?

Long breaks stink with just about any beloved TV show out there, but they often feel even worse when it comes to SNL. Just remember that we’re talking here about a show that is topical by its very nature. When it is gone for a long period of time, you really feel that and miss it every single week that it’s off the air.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Well, here is where we do have to go ahead and hand over the unfortunate news — there is no new episode on the air tonight. As a matter of fact, this hiatus is going to extend for a long time — think until late September, at the earliest. There are a lot of announcements that we are still waiting for with the sketch show, whether it be the first show back or who is going to be the host.

So while these hiatuses may be extremely frustrating, they are at the same time valuable to ensuring that the show stays fresh in the fall and the spring. Working at SNL is not an ordinary job. When new episodes are in production, the cast and writers are often working almost around the clock — think late nights throughout the week in addition to a massively long day when the show actually arrives on NBC. It is a rewarding but exhausting endeavor; if this continued year-round, the burnout rate would be through the roof. There is no way that everyone involved could handle that.

Personally, we’d just love another episode or two during the season itself to get SNL closer to 24 shows a year, but that’s pretty unlikely, as well … and for all of the same reasons that we mapped out above. We’re just going to have to wait a while and celebrate the show when it is back.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

Are you bummed that there is no Saturday Night Live episode tonight, or for the remainder of the summer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







