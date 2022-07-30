SEAL Team season 6: Some hype via David Boreanaz!

SEAL Team season 6 is going to arrive on Paramount+ … eventually. We of course wish that we had a little more concrete news to share when it comes to a premiere date. However, we do still take gratitude in knowing that production is multiple episodes in at this point!

If there’s one person who knows a thing or two about the quality of the work being produced at this point, it is David Boreanaz. In addition to starring on the show as Jason Hayes, he is also an executive producer behind the scenes and occasional director — he sees just about every facet of the production and knows how things work.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), David shared a throwback picture from early on in the series’ run, while also making it clear that in his mind, season 6 will be “even better” and honestly, we have no reason to doubt him. Just think about some things for a minute here. This is the first full season to air on Paramount+ and with that in mind, the cast and crew will be able to take advantage of those resources more than ever. This season should be intense, action-packed, and also creative. We’ve heard talk about international shoots and we already know there’s at least one new addition to the ensemble.

We’d be shocked personally if there is no premiere date announcement over the next month and a half. Remember that in the past, SEAL Team has always been a fall show. Even if it is late fall, we still tend to think that the streaming service would like to get some footage out there to start promoting the series before we get too far past the end of the summer.

