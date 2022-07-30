Emily in Paris season 3: Premiere date and filming talk

Are you hoping to see Emily in Paris season 3 on Netflix at some point in the near future? We absolutely understand, especially since this is one of the more addictive binges for a lot of people out there.

If you follow the show closely, then you know that it was greenlit for a season 3 a rather long time ago. The question now becomes when it’s actually going to premiere. We would love for it to be soon! However, that is most likely not the reality we are looking at here. Filming for this season officially kicked off at the start of June, which means that we are, more than likely, not going to see new episodes launch until the very end of the year — and likely longer than that.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

The good and bad thing about Netflix is their reliance on the binge-watching model. It’s awesome much of the time that you get so many episodes at once, but there is a significant disadvantage to it, as well. It means you have to wait longer for episodes to arrive since all of them need to be properly edited and prepared. We’re hoping for a winter 2023 launch — wouldn’t it be great to see the show right around Valentine’s Day? At the very least, that would be the thing that makes the most sense given the tone and central messages of this show.

If this happens, let’s go ahead and also hope for a premiere date announcement close to the end of the year — or, how about a trailer? We know there are a lot of questions that need answers after the end of season 2, and it’d be great to get a head start on some of those.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Emily in Paris right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to an Emily in Paris season 3 on Netflix?

Do you have any particular premiere date in mind? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more insight that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







