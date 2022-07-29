All Rise season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Huge jaw-dropper coming?

Just in case you were curious about what’s going to happen on All Rise season 3 before it goes off on hiatus, we’ve got a pretty good sense. Not only that, but this is the sort of thing that will leave your jaw on the floor.

For those who don’t know, episode 10 airing next month is the last for a good while — whenever a show goes on a break, you can pretty much be assured that they’re going to leave you hanging. They want you to come back! That is especially the case for a show like this, which doesn’t have a renewal for more episodes yet but would very much like to make that happen.

Speaking to TVLine recently, cast member Ruthie Ann Miles (Sherri) made it clear that 310 is “the episode that we have dubbed The Insurrection, because it is the pivoting point for the rest of the season … It’s very messy — messy in many ways.” How nervous should you be? In a word, very. We know that this isn’t the next episode to air on OWN, but we think the idea here is to watch the next one on Tuesday knowing that this is still looming on the horizon; this will give you a chance to emotionally prepare for a good while.

Are we going to be devastated in something happens to a character we love? Absolutely, though we also recognize that the goal of a show like this has to be keep presenting you things we’ve never see before. No matter what this big reveal is, we tend to imagine that it will fall firmly into this category.

