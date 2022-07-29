Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 spoilers: Arrow alum joins

As we await the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 this September. We are happy to share casting intel whenever we get it! That leads us, of course, to where we are at present.

According to a new report from Deadline, Arrow alum Rick Gonzalez is poised to appear in multiple episodes coming up alongside Pam & Tommy actor Brent Antonello. Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of other intel out there other than that these two will play NYPD detectives assigned to the Organized Crime unit. Will they be around full-time next season or just in the first major arc? That remains to be seen, and we are saying this assuming that the series is going to follow the same format of the first two seasons. We know that there is a new showrunner on board.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Entering this new season, we are excited to see how Organized Crime does evolve from the first two seasons, which took a pretty emotional toll on one Elliot Stabler. He has been in mourning over the loss of his wife, but where is he personally at the start of season 3? The show itself will take on a lot of personal and professional challenges, and it’s also going to be a part of a full-time Law & Order lineup for the foreseeable future. The original show is a part of the fall schedule after debuting at midseason last time. There is talk of a three-show crossover but at the time of this writing, there is not anything official to report.

Our hope is that come late August or early September, we’ll start to at least get a better sense in video form of what the future is going to hold. There’s no reason to wait longer than that!

Related – Be sure to check out some other news on Law & Order: Organized Crime

What are you most hoping to see in regards to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







