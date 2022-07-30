Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Week 4 nominations (day 24)

The nomination ceremony has concluded within the Big Brother 24 house, and with that, the first part of the plan is in motion.

For those who haven’t seen any updates since the eviction show last night, Monte is the new Head of Household! That gives the Leftovers power for the second straight week, and they do have a plan for what they want.

It starts, of course, by having Indy & Alyssa up on the block. They’re an easy duo to nominate since neither one of them are in the alliance and if the Veto isn’t used for whatever reason, one of them goes home and nobody has to sweat it out. If the Veto is used, then Monte can nominate his true target in Nicole (alongside her partner Taylor). While it feels on paper like it could be a big blindside, we have a hard time thinking Nicole will see it that way. She gives off serious “I’m the hero in my own story” energy and she’ll probably assume everyone is coming for her even if nobody is saying that.

When feeds came back after the ceremony Alyssa and Indy both seemed to be okay, a strong signal that everyone will be not so chaotic tonight. They were informed by Monte during his speech that he has a different target in mind — and, of course, he’s worked to make other people think that it’s Taylor. We’ll see a little more of what happens with the Veto tomorrow, but it is at nice to have two people on the block right now who have never experienced it. Could this make the two of them all the more paranoid and scared over the next several hours?

What do you think about Monte’s nominations within the Big Brother 24 house?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stay here for more throughout what could be a big weekend. (Photo: CBS.)

