Gordita Chronicles canceled at HBO Max; season 2 to be shopped

HBO Max has a new parent company in Warner Bros. Discovery and apparently, that means bad things for Gordita Chronicles. According to a report from Deadline, the critically-acclaimed family comedy is ending after just one season.

What’s going on here? A spokesperson for the streaming service notes that for the foreseeable future, there are no plans to focus on live-action kids or family programming:

“Live-action, kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future, and as a result, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to end Gordita Chronicles at HBO Max … The series earned critical acclaim and a loyal following, and we are proud to have worked with creator Claudia Forestieri and our two powerhouse executive producers, Eva Longoria (who also masterfully directed the pilot) and Zoe Saldaña, to bring Cucu’s journey to the screen. We thank them and the talented cast and crew for creating such a heartfelt, groundbreaking show that connected deeply with a very important demographic.”

Meanwhile, Saldaña and Longoria had the following to say in a statement of their own:

“We are heartbroken by the larger programming changes at HBO Max that will not allow our special show that is Gordita Chronicles, showrun by LatinX comedy powerhouse Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, to have a second season at its original home. As producers and storytellers who are continually seeking out the authentic and original stories that highlight our community’s joy and talent, we are so proud to have worked on this piece of magic … We continue to be blown away by the overwhelmingly positive critical response coupled with our growing audience numbers, which prove that viewers recognize the importance of this show’s existence and the crucial space it is filling for LatinX content in the media landscape.”

There are plans for Gordita Chronicles to be shopped elsewhere. As for the future of family comedy at HBO Max, they have already canceled their Head of the Class reboot and moving forward, they are not accepting new pitches for further live-action family/kids programming. The streaming service is not the only Warner Bros. entity undergoing radical changes, as TBS and TNT are in the midst of a massive overhaul that has led to the cancellation of multiple shows.

What do you think about HBO Max canceling Gordita Chronicles, plus their larger shift in programming?

