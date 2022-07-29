Uncoupled season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today, can you expect an Uncoupled season 2 at Netflix at some point down the road? Or, is this going to be the end of the road?

There are a few different things worth getting into here, but we should start with where things stand, or at the very least, where they stand as of this writing. There is currently no formal season 2 renewal out there, but we remain reasonably optimistic that one could be coming.

For one, it feels like the show has a chance to be the next big New York City romance series. It has a fantastic star in Neil Patrick Harris who is beloved by multiple generations, and also the talent of executive produce Darren Star behind the scenes. He has a great history at Netflix thanks to Emily in Paris, and he is also behind two of the most-popular New York romantic comedies out there in Sex and the City and Younger. There also aren’t enough LGBTQ dating shows on any network or streaming service, and this one clearly stands out from the pack.

If there is one simple thing to be concerned about here, it is the history that Netflix has with not just canceling shows, but doing it far too early. They are extremely competitive because they have so many different series and can always replace one with another. We know that total viewership matters here when it comes to a renewal, but also the speed at which viewers check the show out. They wanted to know that Harris’ new foray is bingeable and people are going to check it out and be quick to demand more. Hopefully, we’ll learn more over the next couple of months, and that could open the door for a season 2 premiere in 2023.

Do you want to see an Uncoupled season 2 renewal at Netflix following the events of season 1?

