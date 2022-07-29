For All Mankind season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves set to watch For All Mankind season 3 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, there are things to know in advance.

So where do we start? We suppose it is with the reveal that next week’s “Coming Home” is going to be the penultimate one of the season. We already know that the space exploration drama has been renewed for a season 4, so that at least does take a certain bit of the drama out of the picture. However, there are still a lot of questions — there is no guarantee that this particular arc about Mars is going to end in the altogether near future. Also, there’s no guarantee that all of the characters are going to come back alive.

Want to be further concerned? Then go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

Plans to leave Mars are complicated by an unforeseen issue.

If there is one thing on our mind at the moment, it is the oh-so-simple fact that penultimate episodes are often when shows take the biggest swings. Or, at the very least that is how we’ve thought of it in a post-Game of Thrones world. If you really want to stun everyone, you can do it within this particular episode and then also set the stage for the finale. We wouldn’t be surprised at all if this happens here.

It is also important to get some people back on Earth at the end of this, mostly because the more relationships that you can co-mingle and the more chaos you cause, the better off things are going to be at the end of the day.

