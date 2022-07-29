Physical season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The new journey

Next week on Apple TV+, you should prepare for a reasonable amount of closure. After all, Physical season 2 episode 10 is going to air! This is the finale — or, at the very least, the end of this season.

Is anyone else somewhat surprised that the Rose Byrne series hasn’t been renewed for more yet? We somewhat are for a few different reasons, starting with the simple fact that there’s a lot of momentum behind it and Byrne’s performance. While we recognize that the show doesn’t have the sample attention or acclaim as a Ted Lasso or a Severance, there are still a number of people out there who really enjoy it. Physical does feel like one of the streaming service’s more important shows. We’ll see where the story goes next week in “Don’t You Say It’s Over,” as it feels like some important decisions could either derail everything or send some characters in an exciting new direction.

For more, go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

Season Finale. With Sheila and Greta embarking on a new endeavor, Danny wants what he thinks he deserves.

Could there be a big cliffhanger here?

We suppose that you can’t rule anything out at the moment. However, we don’t think the entire satisfaction of the finale should be dependent on that. Our favorite sort of finales are the ones that at least wrap up some of the season’s larger stories, while also setting the stage for what’s coming. Who knew the world of aerobics could be so compelling or stuffed full of twists and turns?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Physical season 2 episode 10 next week?

