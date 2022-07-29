Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Melanie Lynskey talks future

We know that the wait for a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date could be long, but there is so much to be excited about at present! The cast and crew are reportedly set to begin filming for next month, and it seems as though secrets are the name of the game for now — and that comes in many forms.

Series star Melanie Lynskey recently sat down with Deadline as a part of her (much deserved) Emmy campaign, and in that she noted that the writers have a good many scripts done at this point for the upcoming season; however, she hasn’t seen them! She joked that the writers are intentionally keeping things from her as she does all of this press, that way there are no secrets that end up getting out there.

Of course, along with secrets of the show are secrets pertaining to a premiere date. Lynskey does not know when the series will return, and the same may be said for most of the writers and producers. The only people with 100% of the answers at this point are those at Showtime, and even they may be finalizing a lot of what they want to do when it comes to their plans for the future. More than likely, they recognize at this point that they should be flexible with what they want for the future, and there is no real need for them to rush anything along. They can base the date on the state of production and holes in the TV market.

(Our prediction? Season 2 will arrive within the first few months of 2023, though it’d be cool to see it in December.)

One for thing from Melanie’s interview that we love to hear is that she thoroughly enjoys the work that goes into playing Shauna, and she is happy to be on board the show however long she is needed.

What do you want to see from Melanie Lynskey moving into Yellowjackets season 2?

