The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: A Meatball confession

Only on a show like The Bachelorette can a person named Meatball end up being at the center of some romantic drama. Yet, this is precisely where we are entering episode 4. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s men are now firmly split into two groups, so that part of this super-messy season appears to be an end.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So where do things go from here? Well, we’re going to kick-start the cruise ship that we’ve seen a little bit of hype for over the past couple of weeks. The entire cast is going to be visiting some big destinations in Europe, starting of course in one of the most romantic cities in the world in France. Each women will have a one-on-one and a group date, and of course there’s going to be some drama in here. For more, check out the full episode 4 synopsis below:

“1904” – Still reeling from last week’s shocking rose ceremony which split them into two groups, Gabby and Rachel’s men board the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady, setting sail across Europe on their journey to find love. Starting off in Paris, France, two lucky men join the leading ladies on an unforgettable rainy-day adventure in the city of love where Gabby and her date shop for berets in the district of Montmartre, and Rachel and her guy learn the art of French crêpes near Notre Dame. The next day, Gabby’s group date challenges her men to show their willingness to fight for her love … literally … while Rachel and her group of guys make a surprise visit and cheer them on from the sidelines. Later, Rachel and her suitors head to a majestic castle for a lesson in the art of romance, where one man’s vulnerability earns him a private dinner. At the cocktail party, Meatball reveals some damning information about one of his housemate’s vulgar comments about the Bachelorettes, leading Rachel to take matters into her own hands, on an all-new episode of the “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, AUG. 1 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Here’s the thing that we 100% do not understand right now: why in the world is there a fighting-themed date in an episode set in Paris? It just feels like there are so many other things that would have been way more fun to show off here overall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 4 on ABC next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







