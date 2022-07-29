Carnival Row season 2 premiere date: Why we are close to news

The wait for a Carnival Row season 2 premiere date has been long — extremely long. What in the world gives with that? We know that filming has been done for several months already!

Here is perhaps the craziest thing: Since filming wrapped on the Amazon drama, Cara Delevingne filmed an entire season of Only Murders in the Building. Not only that, but that season is more than halfway done streaming on Hulu. Just check out what the actress had to say about joining Only Murders (which stars her good friend Selena Gomez) to Entertainment Weekly:

I had just wrapped on Carnival Row and I was thinking I kind of wanted to take a bit of a break and focus on other stuff. And then I got a call from my agent and she literally said, “Only Murders,” and I was like, “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes. A hundred percent.” No hesitation. No questions asked. I literally didn’t even know about the character. I just was so ready. Honestly, I couldn’t have picked a better opportunity. I really still can’t even believe it happened.

This alone should tell you that Carnival Row season 2 has to be pretty close to arriving and with that in mind, we’re just waiting on an announcement. Since the show didn’t have a Comic-Con presence this year, we don’t think the show is coming back immediately; yet, there is a good chance we at least get a premiere date over the next couple of months.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Given that Cara IS on another show right now, it does make a certain degree of sense for Amazon to strike while the iron is hot! As for why it has taken so long already, a good bit of that may be tied to the post-production process; this is not a project that comes together easily.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Carnival Row right now

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to a Carnival Row season 2 at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







