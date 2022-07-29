Big Brother 24: Where is Ameerah Jones, Julie Chen interview?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 24 eviction, it makes some sense that you’d want to hear a little bit more from Ameerah Jones.

With that in mind, rest assured — there is an extended interview with Ameerah coming up! That is something that will be online in a matter of hours.

So where is the chat with Julie Chen Moonves? It should be on the official Instagram page, and we are curious to see and hear more of what Ameerah has to say. She kept it really classy in her interview on the show tonight, and seemed to be reasonable about her time in the game. She knew that she was going to be an enormous threat moving forward. She was also a smart strategist by and large — there are only a couple of critical mistakes that she made this season.

What was her first issue? It’s really not connecting enough with Taylor and making it clear that she was largely on her own. That enabled Turner to bring her in after that fact, and give him a number advantage that would be more difficult to maintain. She also put trust in a couple of people she shouldn’t have. One of her biggest downfalls (subtle as it was) was getting close to Alyssa, who outed an alliance to Kyle that made him feel more on the outs. That was a key component to him starting up The Leftovers, which could be a big part of the rest of this season.

One quick newsflash for Ameerah

She is not going to be on The Amazing Race. Sure, CBS controls that and not us, but the majority of the viewers are all the way out on Nicole at the moment. Nobody’s going to want that.

Were you shocked by the blindside of Ameerah Jones on Big Brother 24 tonight on CBS?

