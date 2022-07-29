The Good Fight season 6 spoilers: Meet Renetta and Zev

As you prepare for The Good Fight season 6 premiere on Paramount+ in a little bit over a month, why not share some casting news? With this series going off the air, it is abundantly clear already that all parties involved want to end on a high note.

Hence, some of the latest casting news that we are happy to report on here. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Phylicia Rashad and Shahar Isaac are each going to be recurring on the final season. Here’s a little more of what we know about them.

Rashad – Prepare for her to play the role of Renetta Clark, described as “the calm, brilliant leader of a stealthy resistance movement.” She will be appearing in four episodes, so she is going to make her presence felt in a pretty big way here.

Isaac – He is going to be Zev Beker, described as “an Israeli Krav Maga instructor who’s equal parts tough and charming.” You are going to see him in three episodes, so we have a feeling that his story will be tied to another main character in a fairly interesting way.

In general, we’ve got high hopes for The Good Fight to deliver on everything that it has done so far, and build as a result of that a final season that is full of great drama and a few surprises. It also is important to note here that it has a long legacy to live up to, as its roots go all the way back to The Good Wife so many years back. The world for these characters has changed dramatically, and we certainly don’t think Robert and Michelle King could have envisioned being where they are now when they started off the journey of Alicia Florrick.

