Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 19: The argument

As you prepare for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 19 next week, be sure to get set for SO much more chaos.

For the past several weeks now, there has been a situation brewing between Mike “The Situation” and Angelina, and the source of it is pretty darn clear. We’ve seen a lot of drama play out when it comes to Angelina’s marriage and personal life, and Mike has taken advantage of the opportunity to run around and share gossip / information. This is a side of him that we haven’t quite seen on Family Vacation all that much, but absolutely it’s a side of him. That was a HUGE part of who he was back on the original show!

Add to this of course the fact that Angelina is always at the center of drama on this show, and you have a recipe for a total disaster here — one where a lot of the roommates could be thrown right into the middle. While in some ways they may slant towards Mike just because of their history, there may also just be a group who just wants all of this to end — and honestly, who could blame them? This stuff has to be exhausting, especially when it happens time and time again.

Just in case you haven’t seen a promo for what lies ahead just yet, go ahead and take a look at that below! There’s only so much left in the season, and there are some pretty big fireworks that we’re going to see every step of the way. Be prepared for anything and everything as we get closer to the endgame.

