Westworld season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Dive into ‘Fidelity’

Want to learn a little bit more about Westworld season 4 episode 6 ahead of it coming on HBO this coming weekend? In true show fashion, they are keeping most of the cards close to the vest.

Even with that being said, there are a couple of things we absolutely can share, starting with the official title here of “Fidelity.” What could that mean? There are a couple of interpretations to the word — you can think of it in terms of faithfulness to a person or a cause. Or, it could be fidelity in the sense of performance / staying true to one’s original design. Isn’t it easy to see how that could play into the upcoming episode?

At the moment, one of the largest questions we have to wonder here is whether Hale’s own creation is starting to fall apart, especially as her version of William is wrestling more with the idea of free will. Also, Christina is starting to discover her own larger purpose, as well as the fact that she can manipulate the entire world around her.

The official synopsis for this episode doesn’t give away a lot, but there is an interesting tease in here for what could be next: “To thine own selves be true.”

What does the word “selves” really mean within this particular context? It could be a reference to being true to your actual self, but then there’s also the created self. This is really a super-fun thing to think about and we hope that we get at least some context and further explanation within this hour. Sure, it’s great to have some larger mysteries, but it is nice here and there to fill in some answers and then raise different questions on the other side.

