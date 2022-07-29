Big Brother 24: Was Ameerah Jones evicted in blindside vote?

As we prepared for tonight’s Big Brother 24 eviction show on CBS tonight, we also anticipated bad news for Ameerah Jones. She had been a pretty major player in the strategy of the season, and that ended up hurting her in the end. That alongside the treatment of Taylor by her and some of the other women.

The moment that the Leftovers formed, Ameerah was 100% on borrowed time in the game. Terrance was not anywhere near the threat that she was, and the alliance was really smart in how they planned all of this out — including today spreading around info that would 100% justify the move being made. This gave them cover and would keep the group from being outed after the vote.

The only question marks entering the show tonight were whether or not the plan would come to full fruition, and if Ameerah was tipped off in advance. She admitted on the feeds that she wasn’t 100% confidence she was staying, but that’s the sort of answer any halfway-decent player would probably give. The moment that you feel untouchable in the house is the moment you go home, and she probably lost some of that luster when she was blindsided and put on the block in the first place.

Kudos to Turner for having the guts to make the move; Ameerah is someone who easily could have won the game if things played out like they were.

Now, let’s get to the vote

This was fun. The final vote was 7-4, and it was Ameerah who was evicted. The look on Nicole’s face at the end of this was priceless. This was a well-executed blindside and with that, the Leftovers alliance has officially claimed their first victim. Will there be more? We’ll have to wait and see on that!

Were you prepared for the eviction of Ameerah Jones entering Big Brother 24 tonight on CBS?

