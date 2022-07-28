Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, more endgame chatter

The conversations about a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date are going to keep heating up, and the same goes for the show’s eventual endgame.

Based on just how many conversations we’re actually getting right now about the future of the show, there is a lot of optimism that a start date for the season is right around the corner! While there’s no confirmation that filming has wrapped as of yet, it does feel like we’re close. Also, a fall premiere window has been out in the press for some time. We feel like Apple will share something in the weeks ahead, but they will probably be a little more hesitant to specify whether or not this is the end of the road. After all, it makes sense for them to hold out hope that Jason Sudeikis wants to do more down the road.

It has to be weird for the cast and crew to film this season without knowing if it is the end, but it does seem like they all have a good perspective on this. Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, for example, here is what Toheeb Jimoh (who plays Sam) had to say on the subject:

“I don’t know [beyond season three]. What I do know is that we’re going to be doing effectively the same things we’ve been doing for seasons one and two by just continuing to resolve a lot of the character journeys. Especially for Sam, we’re going to see a lot more of what his motivations are in his relationships with his family. Stuff is coming [with the restaurant]. He does open it and he does set it up. There’s an interesting story about what happens there. I feel like it’s really important because that restaurant becomes his way of laying down roots in London. He is Nigerian but he is now in London and that is his home. What happens to the restaurant feels significant to his story as an immigrant. I don’t want to say too much more. I don’t want to get sued.”

This is actually some of the best scoop we’ve gotten on the upcoming season, even if there’s very little in here when it comes to season 3 being the final one. If we are getting close to a series finale, at least it feels like there will be an ending that makes sense. For now, that’s very-much easy to be excited about.

Do you think the long-term future of Ted Lasso will impact a season 3 premiere date at all?

