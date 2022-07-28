Interview with the Vampire premiere date, trailer courtesy of AMC

Come Sunday, October 2, AMC is going to be delivering their adaptation of Interview with the Vampire, and dare we say it should prove fascinating?

We should start off by noting it is rather interesting they are calling it Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Why do that? The answer is a little bit complicated. You can argue that this is a way to ensure that the show separates itself from the previous movie; however, the trailer below indicates that there are some big changes to the story. Take, for example, when major events are set. We’ve already seen a myriad of reactions to this; there is a case to be made for allowing television writers to create their own story with the source material as a basis. However, we’ve seen plenty of takes from others who was a more faithful take on Rice’s work.

Anyhow, per the AMC logline the new series “follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, Lestat de Lioncourt and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy. Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’ intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.”

Reading that alone sounds exciting, largely because of the personal aspect of the story. Interview the the Vampire seems to be keeping its story fairly focused in the first season, and it being on AMC should allow it to reach into some pretty dark corners. Given the network’s history of adaptations with The Walking Dead (which, despite its low moments, has had a number of high highs) and more recently Dark Winds, there is a reason to have some faith here.

