Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 title will be ‘Breaking Bad’

Just in case you weren’t losing your mind already about Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11, consider the title: “Breaking Bad.”

According to a report from The AV Club, this in fact is the title for Monday’s new installment, and this is a not to Breaking Bad season 2 having an episode titled “Better Call Saul.” Doesn’t that give the whole universe a full-circle feel?

If you have not watched our latest Better Call Saul review, be sure to check that out for season 6 episode 10! After you do so, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more coverage the rest of the way.

As for whether or not this episode actually features Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, that is still a great unknown. The official synopsis would suggest so: “The partners escalate their enterprise to new levels.” That seems to suggest so, but remember that this could be an intentional misdirection. The synopsis for “Nippy” seemingly suggested that a new player was entering the game, and that player would therein be Walt. However, it turned out that it was Jeff.

Remember that the teaser for this upcoming episode was still in black and white, and showed a car (with Gene’s narration) at a crossroads. The teaser for “Nippy” directly tied into the episode, and this is likely the case here again. If Walt and Jesse do show up in the “Breaking Bad” episode, it is likely not a full story about them. Temper your expectations; also, we don’t really need to see too much of them given that their story has already been told in so many ways. This series is Jimmy McGill’s journey, and whatever appearance the two characters have will almost certainly be in service of that. Let’s just hope the payoff, whenever it happens, will be worthy of the hype.

What do you think of the title for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 being “Breaking Bad”?

