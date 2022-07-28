Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: A key Netflix decision

If you are eager to get a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date, then know this: Netflix likely wants it as soon as they can. Unfortunately, they also probably realize that they can’t rush one of their biggest hits — especially when it requires so much time to both shoot and edit after the fact.

What we want to do in this piece is simply indicate just how great the demand for more new episodes truly is at the moment. Per a report from TVLine, the series generated 5.9 billion minutes viewed during the week of June 27 — the same week that the remaining episodes of season 4 dropped. Those episodes saw their viewership likely buoyed by the fact that the season 4 finale was basically a movie when you look at its run time. We’re not even remotely upset about that, largely because there was so much that was tackled there plus some great cliffhangers. (What in the world is going to happen with Max?!)

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

What this massive viewership shows is that the enthusiasm for Stranger Things as a franchise is as enormous as ever — as a matter of fact, it is probably even more so. We cannot imagine a world in which Netflix wants to move away from this franchise anytime soon; as a matter of fact, they would be silly to do so. While we know season 5 is the final one over on Netflix, there is a spin-off being planned — though most of the finer details about this are currently under wraps.

Prepare for Stranger Things season 5 to officially hit the airwaves when we get around to 2024; it is hard to imagine it being out before that. No matter how much revenue it brings Netflix, you still cannot rush something like this along. Netflix’s big decision from our end is how soon they want to release in 2024, coupled with how they promote it to keep viewership as large as it is.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Stranger Things right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stranger Things season 5?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back around for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







