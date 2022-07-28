Following the debut of the first three episodes over at HBO Max, do you want to know the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 episode 4 air date? That makes a whole lot of sense, and we’re happy to dive into it a little bit further.

First things first, let’s note what happened today — we were introduced to the new Liars, which was a fantastic group led to Good Witch alum Bailee Madison. We tend to believe that things are only going to get more complicated from here, so hopefully, you are prepared and ready to follow along with this super-bonkers mystery. This franchise has done a good job of that over the years, and this show is more of a reboot of the original Freeform hit than some sort of direct spin-off. You don’t need to know the original show to understand what is coming up next.

So when is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 episode 4 streaming? You are going to have a chance to see it next week! This show wanted to give us three episodes right away in order to have us hooked. After this, more episodes are going to unravel slowly — the hope is that that point, you are already 100% invested. This is a strategy that we have seen the streaming service employ with a number of other shows, as well, including The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco.

Of course, we just hope that Original Sin really swings for the fences and delivers a show that is both nostalgic and also addictive and mysterious. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best! Of course, we also hope plenty of people check it out so the show sticks around for a really long time; many other off-shoots of this franchise have not been as successful.

What do you most want to see on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 episode 4?

