American Idol season 21: Katy Perry, judges, Ryan Seacrest back

As we prepare for American Idol season 21 to premiere in the new year, rest assured that Katy Perry and the rest of the judges are back! The same goes for host Ryan Seacrest.

Today, ABC 100% confirmed that the entirety of the show’s on-screen talent will return, meaning that this will be the sixth straight season for Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Meanwhile, Seacrest has been on the show ever since the very beginning.

Even though American Idol is by no means the same hit that it was many years ago on Fox, it does remain very much popular — last season’s version of the show, per TVLine, was actually the most-watched program on ABC in the 2021-22 season. It also is behind only Survivor and The Masked Singer when it comes to reality shows within the 18-49 demographic.

For the judges, being a part of the series is a no-brainer. Not only does the show give them a solid source of income, but also an opportunity to appeal to mainstream viewers all over the country. This particular panel has also shown great chemistry over the past several seasons and seem to legitimately enjoy being around one another. It’s given American Idol a sense of stability that it hasn’t had in a long time. One of the original appeals of the original was knowing that Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson were going to be there week in and week out.

There is no premiere date as of yet for season 21, but it feels fair to assume that the show will return in late February or early March, the same time that it tends to come back after the Super Bowl and/or awards season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

