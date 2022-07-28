Sanditon season 3 premiere date: Writer discusses long wait

If you are excited to see Sanditon season 3 on PBS or Britbox, we really hope that you are the patient type. While all of the episodes for the upcoming season have already filmed, the premiere is not coming anytime soon.

What is the reason for that? Well, there are a few. Seasons 2 and 3 filmed back to back to ensure an easier production, but as a network, PBS benefits from rolling things out slowly. This allows them the chance to keep an audience for not just this show, but for many others, as well. They can also pair the series with something else, which they did already for season 2.

In a new interview with the Daily Express, show writer Justin Young explained that while he understands fan frustration, there is a reason for a lot of secrecy at the moment:

“Well, all I can tell you is it will be next year, and it’s a funny thing because I think it’s very frustrating for the fans … I get this all the time. They know it’s out there. They know we have it on our hard drives, and they know that the final episode of season three is finished.

“It’s in the can, and so I’m afraid we’re going to hang on to it for a while, and I know they think they want to see it now, but it really is worth the wait, I hope … We don’t want to drip feed too much in advance because our fans are so canny as well and what we found with season two was, you know, we’d release a five-second trailer, and they would zoom in.”

Do we think that we will get a few teases here and there over the next few months? Sure, but they will probably not come until a little later on — think the fall, at the earliest. So long as the upcoming episodes are dramatic, romantic, and offer some closure, we at least think there’s a chance we’ll be happy despite the super-long wait.

What do you most want to see on Sanditon season 3 when the series does premiere?

What do you most want to see on Sanditon season 3 when the series does premiere?

