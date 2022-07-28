Kung Fu season 3 spoilers: Supernatural, Legacies alum cast

We know that Kung Fu season 3 is going to be heading to The CW this fall — why not get further excited courtesy of some casting news?

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see a pair of actors familiar with The CW coming back here — Legacies alum Ben Levin and also Supernatural actress Kim Rhodes. What can we tell you about the characters they will be playing?

In the case of Levin, he is going to be playing Bo, described as a “barista/vigilante who lives across the Bay in Oakland. He’s cool, smart, and strong with a jack-of-all-trades fighting style. His extracurricular crime fighting leads to a collision with Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her siblings. New in town and far from home, Bo’s eager to pitch in with the Shen family’s adventures, and to fight by Nicky’s side.”

Meanwhile, Rhodes will be taking on the role of Carrie, described as a “blunt, funny professional who works as a representative for a large restaurant investment group. When Carrie’s company takes an interest in Harmony Dumplings, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) is quick to decline their overtures, but when an unexpected friendship blooms between her and Carrie, Mei-Li opens herself up to a possible alliance.”

That’s a lot of information, and judging from the fact that both these performers will be recurring, you’re going to be seeing a lot of both of them coming up! We have to wait and see what form these appearances take but for now, we’re hopeful that there’s going to be some really exciting stuff coming up. We know that there will be great action sequences, and it seems like there’s a good chance to combine that with some interesting characters.

