Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Why Netflix will not rush it

There are few shows to be excited about across the entire TV world quite like Squid Game season 2, and for good reason. Just think about everything that season 1 brought to the table! It was creative, dramatic, terrifying, satiric, and top-notch from start to finish. There is a reason why it scored as many different Emmy nominations as it did.

When you think about all of that, we imagine that the instant temptation would be for Netflix to try to rush more along as soon as possible. However, they’re not going to do that — and there are a number of different reasons for it.

First things first, remember here that it took a long time to make season 1! We just didn’t hear all that much about it, and for a very particular reason: A lot of it was done quietly. Nobody knew that the show would be a hit; it was hard for viewers to anticipate anything here.

Now, we know that there is a completely different story to put together. The majority of the season 1 cast is dead; because of that, you need to conjure up new characters to surround Gi-hun, plus different games and big ideas. You also may want to say something new about the world. This is going to be a HARD season to make, mostly because expectations are going to be so high after the greatness of season 1. This is why it is a-okay for Netflix to take as long as they want to make something else happen.

