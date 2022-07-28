Big Brother 24 spoilers: What happened at the Veto Ceremony?

What happened at the Veto Ceremony on Big Brother 24? Given that tonight’s episode ended with a cliffhanger, it is fair to wonder.

The first question that we have to wonder here is pretty darn simple: Why in the world would the show do this? Why shield us from the good stuff? there is a pretty simply answer to this: They want to keep a possible blindside a mystery for as long as possible. This was an eventful, dramatic episode with the most heated argument we’ve seen so far this season featuring Taylor, Daniel, and Nicole.

Turner was faced with a big decision — what do you do? Do you make the easy, less terrifying move in nominating Taylor & Nicole? Or, do you make the big move in nominating Ameerah & Terrance and try to shake the game up dramatically? There are some BIG spoilers within from the live feeds, so read on with that in mind…

Here’s what happened: Michael & Brittany DID use the Power of Veto, and Turner decided to nominate Ameerah & Terrance for eviction! He made the big move as a part of his new alliance The Leftovers, which is comprised of Taylor, Brittany, Michael, Turner, Kyle, Joseph, and Monte. This could be the dominant group in the game moving forward. (There is also a smaller alliance in here of The Pound, which has Turner, Kyle, Monte, and Joseph.)

Now, we are left with a pretty significant scenario on the feeds: Ameerah is the target and will likely end up going, but she may not realize it in advance. Because she thinks that the Po’s Pack alliance is still a thing, she feels like she has the numbers. Then, she’s also close to a number of the women still in the game.

