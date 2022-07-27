Magnum PI season 5: How streaming could be key to the future

As we look more towards a Magnum PI season 5 premiere over on NBC, there’s still room to talk about streaming. At first glance, that may sound counterintuitive — after all, this is a show still airing on a linear broadcast network!

Here is the thing: NBC is just as aware as anyone out there that the era of viewing television is not the same as it was so many years ago. They know that a huge chunk of people no longer watch live, and the old ratings tabulations are becoming more and more archaic by the day. This is why, at least for now, the streaming arrangement for the show is one of the things we are most curious about.

At the moment, season 4 of Magnum PI is available over at CBS … and that’s it. The rest of the show’s catalog remains somewhat of a mystery, but there is a chance for that to become clearer over the coming months. As a matter of fact, we’d count on it. Getting those streaming eyeballs will be a huge part of the show’s plan to have a potential future beyond the already-announced season 6. It is a way to get more and more people hooked and honestly, this is a show that is very much binge-worthy. You can get through two or three in one sitting easily, and it gives you that oh-so-rare opportunity to transport yourself to another world.

So where will the first four seasons (and more) eventually land? Plans to this date have been unclear, but we still consider Peacock to be the leading candidate down the road. It has easy synergy with NBC and also a roster of similar shows that it will pair rather well with. It may just take time due to licensing for all of them to appear there — or anywhere else, should the studios make a different choice. Just make no mistake that while Magnum PI season 5 is airing on NBC, where the show ends up streaming could be the thing that allows the series to have an even longer future down the road.

