MasterChef season 12 episode 10 spoilers: Cowboy cooking

Next week on Fox, we’re going to get a chance to see MasterChef season 12 episode 10 — and with that, also a lot of cowboys! This is going to be an episode all about bringing the remaining chefs out into the field again for another tough challenge. You’re dealing with a ton of hungry people and beyond just that, conditions that can be a little unpredictable.

Have we seen challenges like this a million times in this franchise? Sure, but the stakes have been higher this season from the start. In theory, every single person left should know what they’re doing; this could mean fewer disasters, and also a really small disparity between teams. That’s at least our prediction right now; we will have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

For more, take a look at our full MasterChef season 12 episode 10 synopsis below:

More than 100 cowboys and cowgirls gather for a rodeo; the top 14 chefs divide into two teams to create the best steak and sides; the team that doesn’t live up to standards faces the possibility of elimination.

By the end of this episode, the field will be presumably cut yet again, but there’s nothing no eliminated chef should be ashamed of at this point. It’s quite an achievement for anyone to make it to this point, especially on a season with returning contestants! We just tend to imagine that we’re going to have the best finale by a long shot this season, but the remainder of the road there could prove rather brutal as everyone is going to up their game and bring the best they possibly can to the (metaphorical) kitchen table.

