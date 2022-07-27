Jeopardy! confirms Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to return as hosts

Days after some of the reports first surfaced, the folks at Jeopardy! have now made it official: Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are staying put. One season after they began splitting duties as the quiz show’s host, they are going to do it again — at least for another year. We will have to wait and see where things stand full-time.

In a statement today, executive producer Michael Davies made it clear that there is a specific plan in regards to how the two hosts will continue their duties, and it is not going to be a case of them constantly flip-flopping depending on the week:

“I write today with the exciting news that we have closed and signed deals with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to be the hosts of Jeopardy! moving forward.

“In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer. Ken will kick off the season in September, host the inaugural Second Chance competition and the heavily anticipated Tournament of Champions featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, and many, many more. His initial hosting run will take us through December.

“In the meantime, Mayim will host Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC in primetime. When she takes over from Ken in January, the current plan is to have her host a couple of new tournaments as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship and as many weeks as she can manage with her other primetime commitment to Call Me Kat.”

With Call Me Kat producing more episodes than ever for season 3, this does make Bialik’s schedule a tad more complicated; yet, it does seem like the show is finding a way to include her in the fall with Celebrity Jeopardy. To us, the most important thing is just consistency for the contestants. We know it can take some time for competitors to get accustomed to the rhythm of separate hosts, and that is what made Amodio’s run in particular so impressive. Some of this will be on Ken and Mayim to continue to create a seamless transition whenever one of them comes in for the other.

