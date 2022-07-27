America’s Got Talent: Sethward returns as the Big Apple

While there were no Golden Buzzers left on America’s Got Talent tonight, we still had a memorable last audition from The Big Apple.

Typically, the acts that we get at the end of the episode are … good. We were worried about this one the moment that we saw the costume. Anytime you have a giant costume gimmick, it rarely ends well. The Apple had a New York accent and seemed ready and primed to deliver a lot of region and/or fruit-related jokes.

Now, we get to the actual act: This is corny. Also, dumb. This is what they saved for the end of the show? Why do this to us?

Well, it’s because this is a continuation of an elaborate bit — for some reason, AGT decided a long time ago that we needed an appearance from Sethward every single season wearing some sort of ridiculous costume. He revealed himself under the apple costume in a worm outfit, and it went about as well as it always was — think terrible physical comedy and Terry Crews chasing him around the stage. We almost forgot that he was a part of the AGT extended universe and then, he reared his head and mustache all over again.

Now, we can start to look forward. We’re almost at the end of the auditions! The next new episode will give us everything that is left with deliberations, also a look towards the start of the live shows, where we’ll try our best to remember everyone we’ve seen over the past couple of months. That’s a symptom of the audition shows going so long! It feels like this is a good time to remind everyone that we miss the Judge Cuts.

