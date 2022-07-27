Hightown season 3 premiere date: Will it come out during filming?

If you find yourselves especially eager for a Hightown season 3 premiere date over at Starz, we tend to think you’re not alone! The drama starring Monica Raymund has been one of the most underrated shows on TV the past couple of years, and we tend to think there’s still some great stuff coming at some point soon.

Of course, “soon” is a relative term, and there is a chance you could be waiting a good while to see the cast and crew back.

The question we have right now is ultimately a pretty simple one: Are we going to learn about a season 3 premiere date while the show remains in production?

Obviously, it’d be nice to have a date to look forward to, especially since it’s been a while already since the second season aired. We just don’t think that Starz is going to rush anything along here, mostly because there is no reason for them to do so. They probably won’t release a premiere date during production, largely out of concern that something gets delayed. They may not reveal it right away in post-production, either. At the moment, we’re hoping for a launch either late this year or early next, and beyond just that, we’re just hoping that we’re going to see some sort of solid promotional campaign around it. Anything to get some more viewers!

To go along with a premiere date, it’d be nice to get at the very least a teaser with more insight as to what Jackie’s next story could be. There were some heartbreaking moments for her at the end of last season, and it would be nice to see things starting to turn around.

