Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11: Bob Odenkirk offers tease

Trying to get a lot of information about Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 is no easy no feat, and for a number of reasons.

For starters, it feels like we are staying in the Gene timeline, and this is where there’s more ambiguity than any other period on the show. The status of Kim is to be determined, and Jimmy McGill is in a world now that is devoid of joy and colorless — hence, the black-and-white footage that we have seen so far of his time there.

So how much are the events of Monday’s “Nippy” going to be relevant moving forward? Quite a bit, at least according to what Bob Odenkirk had to say in a recent chat with TV Guide:

He can’t keep his Saul self hidden, but it’s destined to create trouble and he knows that. This tug of war within him looks like a bit of a losing battle. This will end in an explosion. An explosion of personality.

Rest assured, we are going to be ready and EAGER to see that happen. We especially feel that way after getting the tease below for episode 11:

Things were going good until they weren’t.

Does that mean that Gene lets the toothpaste out of the tube? Or, does his stunt with Jeff come back to bite him? The short teaser that we’ve seen for this episode does have us worried; even though Jimmy may be trying to forget everything that happened across his past lives, there is a chance that he won’t be able to. We predict the rest of the show will be both invigorating and terrifying — also, there may still be a few surprises.

